CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey robbed off cash, documents: 'Since I have played an Inspector, it became a joke'

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, better known for playing Inspector Sachin on hit television show CID, was recently robbed of cash and his other personal belongings in Mumbai. The actor was on a sightseeing tour with his family in an air-conditioned bus and was robbed of all his belongings that he carried in a sling bag. Also read: CID reunion: Inspector Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks unite for fun-filled evening with food and wine

Hrishikesh said the incident took place on June 5 when he and his family visited the Elephanta Caves and boarded a bus from Colaba to Tardeo.

Opening up about the same, Hrishikesh told Times of India in an interview, "it was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pancard and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station."

Commenting on the irony of playing a police officer in CID and getting robbed in real life, he further said, "Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them. Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solving them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case."

Hrishikesh was recently a part of a reunion with his CID co-stars. He joined Dayanand Shetty (Sr Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (Sr Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks), Shraddha Musale (Dr Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Inspector Shreya), Ajay Nagrath (Sub-Inspector Pankaj) for a get-together earlier in June.

Hrishikesh Pandey with his CID co-stars during their reunion.

He shared a few pictures from the fun-filled evening on Instagram and wrote, “What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies. Never ending stories Of lifetime, lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family @janvicg @ajay.nagrath @iamrealanshasayed @dineshphadnis #daya#abijeet #cid #Sony ##cid #cidans #sachincid #sachin #reunion.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail