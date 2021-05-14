Covid is real and it is bad, says Bhavya Gandhi on losing his father

Actor Bhavya Gandhi lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, due to Covid-19 complications recently. His father had tested coronavirus positive last month and the family struggled to get proper treatment, a hospital bed and later an ICU in the last month.

“What happened was Covid. It is real and it is bad. And we are still asking why this happened? It has been very difficult. I hope no one else has to go through this. I just want everyone to vaccinated as soon as possible,” says the 23-year-old, who became a household after his performance as Tappu Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Talking about the last conversation he had with his father, Gandhi says, “When we were shifting him to the super speciality hospital, he asked ‘Where are we going?’ I told him the name of the hospital we were taking him to. He was okay with it. I tried to assure him to stay strong and that he would be fine soon. He smiled and said okay. He was very strong and motivated person.”

Due to the lockdown, his relatives and friends can’t come to visit or condole and be with the family. Gandhi, too, doesn’t want them to try to come over. “It’s alright and we understand the situation. We have to act accordingly. We can’t get emotional about it. This is not the time to hold hands or hug people. It is better to stay safe and stay at home,” he says.

Gandhi says his father was proud of his acting and the manner in which he conducted his career in the last 13 years. He adds, “My dad would share stuff about me with evyerone he knew. He would talk about my acting with such pride and his happiness encouraged me. He left a huge gap that no one can fill. My dad used to say that dimaag ko bana ice ki factory aur zubaan ko sugar factory. I miss him so much!”