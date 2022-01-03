Cute video shows Karan Johar and Kajol rehearsing Laija Laija backstage The Big Picture

Kajol and Karan Johar came together to visit Ranveer Singh on the sets of his television show The Big Picture. Backstage, Karan and Kajol danced to their hit song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Bole Chudiyan.

In a new promotional video that the filmmaker shared on his Instagram account Monday evening, Karan is seen getting out of his car. He is dressed casually in a light blue sweatshirt. He is soon seen stepping out of a vanity van dressed up in a black suit.

Ranveer and Karan are seen together in the next shot, and the actor says, "Ok then." Kajol is also seen standing nearby as the director says, "Where is my cycle-rickshaw?" A few backstage shots before the trip in a light moment is also seen. Karan leads as the actors follow him and sing Bappi Lahiri's popular song Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache.

Karan, Kajol and Ranveer are also seen practising some dance moves on Bole Chudiyan. Ranveer is seen saying, "G Ganster, fashion gangster," while he gestures towards the neck, possibly talking about a neckpiece.

We also get a glimpse of some behind-the-camera scenes as Karan and Kajol get their touch-up done. Karan Johar bids goodbye before he leaves the sets. Towards the end, Kajol and Karan are seen sitting together as they practice their dance on Bole Chudiyan. Kajol played the lead role, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Karan had directed the 2001 film.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Keeping up with the K's here - me and the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture. Definitely, a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode! @colorstv."

Ranveer was most recently seen in 83 that released in theatres in December. He will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt.

