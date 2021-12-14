Kajol asks if she's 'the drama', shares clips of herself and Shah Rukh Khan as Anjali and Rahul from K3G

Actor Kajol on Tuesday wondered if she is 'the drama' and shared a video clip as her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocked 20 years. Taking to Instagram Reels, Kajol posted a video in which she lip-synced to the lines, "Is it me? Am I the drama? I don't think I'm a drama." In the clip, Kajol, wearing a blue shirt, gave an expression of surprise.

After the lines, the clip next showed her character Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) along with actor Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul. She said the lines, originally from a poem, "Yeh ishq nahi aasaan, bas itna samaj lijye, ek aag ka darya hai aur dub ke jaana hai." After that, Anjali and Rahul laughed and cheered.

The clip then showed more scenes from the film as her character entered drama mode--crying, laughing, imitating and giving an attitude. She posted the clip and captioned it, "Ok maybe I am! #20YearsOfK3G @karanjohar @dharmamovies."

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "No one can play the role of Anjali as beautifully as Kajol. She really deserves the title of queen." "You're my favourite character, and I can narrate Anjali's dialogues in my sleep," commented another person. "In the world full of poohs, be an Anjali!" said another user.

Directed and written by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was produced under the Yash Raj banner. Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Rani Mukerji had a cameo.

Earlier, Karan Johar had shared a video tribute, thanking all members of the cast, crew and fans for all the love and appreciation for the film. The video incorporated various scenes from the film and also behind the scenes moments.

Karan captioned it, "Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!"