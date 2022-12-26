Debina Bonnerjee beams with joy as she celebrates her first Christmas with daughters, gets kiss from Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram and shared happy pictures with husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary and their daughters. She posted pictures from their Christmas celebrations on Sunday. The couple celebrated their first Christmas together with their daughters. Debina and and Gurmeet were blessed with their second child on November 11, barely eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April this year. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in sweet Christmas photo; see their family pics with Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor)

Debina was all smiles as she dressed up as Santa Claus to mark the occasion. In one of the pictures, she got a kiss from her husband as she held her younger daughter in her arms. She did not reveal the face of the newborn girl and hid it with a heart emoji. Gurmeet wore a black shirt with black pants and Santa hat. He held Lianna, their elder daughter in his arms while posing for the camera. Their daughters wore red outfits with Santa hats, like their parents, which gave off perfect Christmas vibes to the fans. The entire family smiled as they posed.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Debina wrote, “Celebrating Christmas with our love (red heart emoji).” She used ‘merry Christmas’ as the hashtag on the post. Actors Himansh Kohlu and Hritiqa Chheber dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the family pictures, one of Debina's fans wrote, “Want to see 2nd baby face, please reveal it soon (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Another fan commented, “Soo cute (two smiling face with red heart eyes emoji). God bless you and your family (hug emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Both sisters look same.” “Cute pictures. Have a blessed 2023 with all your princess,” wrote another one. Many fans expressed their desire to see younger daughter's face and dropped heart emojis on the post.

Debina got married to Gurmeet in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played Ram and Sita. They welcomed their second child in November. Sharing the news about their newborn baby on social media handle, Gurmeet had written, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis). ”

Recently, Debina shared the first picture of her second daughter and dedicated a poem to her. The first picture of hers with her baby girl received a lot of love from fans. Debina did not reveal the face of her younger daughter.

