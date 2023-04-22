Devoleena Bhattacharjee on first Eid after marriage: I’m very excited to cook Eid meal for my family

For the past four years, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been helping her husband Shanwaz Shaikh plan elaborate Eid celebrations as a friend, and she admits celebrating her first Eid as a wife feels extremely special. Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to husband Shanwaz Shaikh last year

“It is our first Eid after marriage and we are so excited about it. It’s not that I didn’t celebrate the festival before marriage. I have attended many iftar parties and learned as well as explored many facts about the festival. And the best thing I love about people in Mumbai is that be it Eid celebration or Ganpati celebrations, enthusiasm in people is the same,” Bhattacharjee says.

After several months of dating, Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer in a private ceremony in December last year, and announced it on her Instagram account.

Opening up about her Eid celebrations, the actor says, “Before being my husband, he was my friend. Since many years, I was alongside helping him in his fastings and organising Eid celebrations. But now as we are officially together as a wife I’m trying to be my best. I’m excited to cook the Eid meal for the family. I’m also taking care that after he ends his fast, I serve him his favourite food and at the same time take care of what’s healthy for him. He’s into fitness so he is already concerned about his diet, so it’s not a big stress for me.”

Here, she reveals a little secret about their Eid celebrations. “For the past four years, there has been one ritual for us, and it is that he will have to get me something on Eid and this time also I got my Eidi a month back. In addition to it, my mother in law also got me a dress. So mere toh maze hai,” she laughs, adding, “I can say it 100 times that I couldn’t have got someone better than Shaan. I feel blessed”.

Wrapping up, she mentions that “festivals are the time to pay our gratitude to God for whatever we are enjoying”. “It’s time to understand the need to be social, kind and make our life worth sacrificing our greed. Be it any religion or festival, the significance is always the same,” she ends.