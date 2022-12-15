Devoleena Bhattacharjee plays 'fishing the ring' game with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh. Watch

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, got married to her fitness trainer Shanwaz Shaikh on Wednesday. After the nuptials, the actor enjoyed post wedding rituals with her husband. She played a fun round of games with him. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh, shares first pictures as newlyweds)

Devoleena played fishing the ring game with Shanwaz. Both of them sat on a sofa. A container was kept infront of them. It was filled with rose petals, milk and water. Devoleena found the ring first from the container and won the game against her husband. Their family members were cheering for Devoleena and said, “Devo, Devo.” Devoleena laughed as she held the ring in her hand.

For post wedding rituals, Devoleena wore a grey shimmery saree with decorative blouse. Her hands were decorated with henna. She wore golden bangles and kept her hair tied. She wore a matching necklace, earrings and mangalsutra around her neck. Her huband, Shanwaz wore brown casual suit with a white shirt. He opted for brown shoes with his suit.

On Wednesday, she posted dreamy pictures with Shanwaz after their wedding ceremony and wrote, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu" on Instagram. Many fans, friends and close ones dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

She shared heartwarming pictures with Shanwaz on Instagram and wrote, “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law). ” She used ‘taken’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘finally hooked' as the hashtags on the post.

Devoleena rose to fame after essaying the role of Gopi bahu in the soap opera Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya from 2012-17. She has also starred on shows like Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Laal Ishq. She has been a contestant on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss for three successive seasons from 2019-22, finishing in 6th place in Bigg Boss 14. She was last seen in the web series First Second Chance in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON