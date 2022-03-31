Dharm Yoddha Garud’s Faisal Khan reveals he ‘felt like giving up’: I thought Faisal was gone

Dancer, actor Faisal Khan met with a severe accident on the sets of his TV show Chandragupta Maurya on August 28, 2019. Khan underwent surgery which led to a rod being placed in his leg. “For a dancer, his leg is everything,” Khan mentions.

The actor was put on bed rest for almost “eight months” after the surgery. “I didn’t even know if I’ll be able to ever walk again. But I’m glad I’m doing a show where I’m flying,” says the actor who made a comeback on TV after a brief sabbatical with a mythological drama, Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Still not recovered from his injury, Khan and the world went into a lockdown together, resulting in the extension of his sabbatical. The time of recuperating and figuring where life will take you was not easy for Khan. “I felt that Faisal is gone. The dancer who used to make everyone groove is gone. I didn’t know if I’ll be able to dance. And I didn’t even think of acting, I thought I’ll never be able to do it. It was a depressing feeling. I used to feel kuch nahi hoga life mein.I felt like giving up and honestly suicidal thoughts bhi aate the. But physiotherapy, friends and a psychiatrist balanced me and helped me sail through it,” the Dharm Yoddha Garud actor recalls.

Calling that period “tough times” Khan acknowledges that he has “always been a survivor”. The actor conveys that he is so happy to see himself on the banners of his show. “I used to tell my friends that this would happen. This is like my Baahubali moment. I manifested it,” he ends.