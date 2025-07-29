'Disha Vakani ke samne haath paed jode, nahi aayi': How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team tried to convince ‘Dayaben’

Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has revealed that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah pleaded with Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben in the show, to return, but she didn't. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Jennifer also shared that she had pleaded during her pregnancy in 2013 that she wanted to be back on the show. Disha Vakani played Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talks about why she isn't part of show

Jennifer was four and a half months pregnant when she requested that the show's producer, Asit Modi, not fire her from the show. However, Asit was adamant about removing her. She played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi, the wife of Roshan Singh Sodhi (then played by Gurucharan Singh).

Jennifer opens up on Disha Vakani's exit from show

Jennifer said, "Mai haath paed jod rahi thi meri pregnancy ke time ki mujhe vaapis aana hai. Inn log Disha ke samne haath paed jod rahe the. Inhone itne time tak uske haath paed jode hai. Disha ki delivery ke baad, sab kuch ke baad, itne haath paed jode hai, voh nahi aayi toh nahi aayi (I was begging during my pregnancy that I want to return. The makers were begging Disha to return. They pleaded her to return after her delivery, but she didn't)."

How Disha shot when she was 9 months pregnant

When asked if Disha exited the show due to the toxic environment, she left it as she was pregnant. Jennifer said that Disha shot the show even when she was nine months pregnant. She added, "Usko seedhi chadna mana tha toh usko strecher jaisa tha, uspe beetha ke upar lee jaate the. Kyunki upar shoot karna rehta tha koi ek interior mei (She was not allowed to climb stairs. There was a stretcher-like thing, and she was made to sit on that, and then she was taken upstairs whenever they wanted to shoot in an interior)."

About Jennifer, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer was part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008–2013 and 2016–2023. The show, which premiered in July 2008, has witnessed many actors over the years quit the show. They include Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, among others.