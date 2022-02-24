Divyanka Tripathi won't play the 'submissive, helpless woman' on screen. Here’s why

Divyanka Tripathi has said she wants to set an example by refusing to play the roles of "helpless and submissive" women on screen. The actor, known for her work in Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala among others, said she would like to portray strong women characters which could empower other women.

She added that she believes women are beyond the archetype of ‘helpless’ and obedient characters that they are often portrayed as on Indian television.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist explained to India Forums why she doesn't want to play such characters, especially in the era of digital awareness. Divyanka added that she believes the portrayal of women as helpless on TV can hold them back from being empowered.

She said, "I don't want to play the role of a submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now, we are living in such an era in India where phones have reached the most rural areas and that means there is awareness. If I do such a role that shows that women are still being subjected to atrocities or are only taking care of their family and that is all that her being becomes, this limits the strength of women and their entity. I want to do something beyond that."

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi confirms rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after look test

The 37-year-old added that she wants to show women as ‘multi-taskers’. She said, "I want to make them aware and have them know that they are more powerful than the society portrays them to be. A lot of times, the expectations of people or their thinking about how a women can only do so much, and they are told that they can only do this, and not do that, they simply agree to that and sit back. We are prepped for everything, we women are multi-taskers and that is what I want to show.''

Divyanka shared the interview on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, noting that she sees her statement as an "early women's day quote."

Divyanka was last seen in the video of Meet Bros and Asees Kaur's song Babul Da Vehda. Divyanka, who hasn't signed a daily soap since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ended three years ago, previously said she doesn't want to be typecast and is patiently waiting for a "power packed role." “Maybe I can play an unpredictable character, like a housewife who is a spy,” she told Hindustan Times earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON