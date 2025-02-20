DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev says domestic violence arrest ‘ruined’ his life: ‘When you don’t see your son…’

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out about how his domestic violence arrest last year affected his life. Despite not being charged, the professional dancer says the incident had lasting consequences, both personally and professionally. A rep for Nikki Bella said on Friday that the former WWE star is seeking privacy following her husband, Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest

Artem Chigvintsev opens up about domestic violence arrest

“It completely ruined everything for me,” Chigvintsev, 42, said during a Feb. 18 appearance on the Glamourous Grind podcast, according to Weekly. “From every angle, it ruined my life completely. The worst part of all of this was because the [district attorney] dropped the case, clearly stating there was nothing they could possibly have charged me on.”

The Russian-born dancer, who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with ex-wife Nikki Garcia, said that even though the case was dismissed, he continues to face judgment.

“When people see that mugshot, for them, in their mind, you are immediately guilty,” he explained. “There is nothing you can say or try to justify yourself to change their minds.”

In court documents, Chigvintsev previously claimed that the scandal cost him $100,000 in income. He emphasised that the arrest overshadowed the facts of the case, stating, “I thought in this country you’re innocent until proven guilty. That was not the case whatsoever.”

The divorce and custody battle

A week after his arrest in August 2024, both Chigvintsev and Garcia filed for divorce. Garcia initially sought full custody of their son, while Chigvintsev requested joint custody. The legal battle also included mutual restraining orders, which were eventually dropped when they settled their divorce in November 2024.

Chigvintsev said he ultimately chose to settle to move forward with his life.

“I wanted it to be over,” he said. “I needed to go back to live my life and move on—emotionally, financially—and I just wanted my life to be normal again.

The dancer admitted he didn’t want the marriage to end and had hoped to reconcile.

“It’s a seven-year relationship,” he said. “I didn’t stop loving a person that day and then decide to get a divorce. It wasn’t my decision to get a divorce. Until the last minute, I was still like, ‘Maybe we should do therapy, maybe we should try to figure something out.’”

'Didn't see Matteo for weeks'

While the arrest and divorce were difficult, Chigvintsev said the worst part was being unable to see Matteo for weeks.

“There were three-and-a-half weeks where I couldn’t see my son,” he recalled. “When you don’t see your son because it’s your choice, it’s one thing. When you don’t see your son because it’s someone else’s choice, and you actually legally cannot do it, that’s where it gets—like, I’m helpless over here.”

Garcia, for her part, has emphasised that her son’s well-being has guided her decisions.