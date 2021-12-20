Eijaz Khan: Haryanvi Tau statue in Gurugram is so endearing

Much like the rest of the public, actor Eijaz Khan was also amazed to see the Haryanvi Tau statue at IFFCO Chowk crossing in Gurugram. The actor, who was in the city recently, says that it made him nostalgic.

“I have an engineering background and I like the craft of metallurgy. I used to have these small statues of Predator, Alien (movie characters). They are called steampunk statues, and I had got them from Thailand. I was amazed to see something with the Haryanvi Tau. I like that the status is made completely of metal, and despite that, tau’s expression has been captured. He is still very endearing,” says Khan.

The Kkavyanjali actor says that it also reminded him of a time where he was referred to as a ‘tau’. “The last time someone called me ‘tau’ was in Bigg Boss.It was meant in a derogatory way, but I didn’t care about it,” he recalls, adding, “Why wouldn’t I like to play a tau! I would like to play as diverse characters as possible. The dialect is tough for me. In fact, I have been offered a role in a film as well where I have to play a Haryanvi gunda. I was just thinking about how to prep for it.”

Meanwhile, Khan says he likes artworks that are relatable. “You can judge society by how it treats its art and artists. You need an evolved sense to be able to generate art, appreciate, and install art. Frankly, I don’t understand most of the art installations and I feel that they are a waste of taxpayers’ money. But something that the people can relate to and something that brings a smile to their face and enriches their experience, I appreciate that. With my little sense of understanding, I do appreciate art. If any art stirs an emotion and makes you feel something, the artist’s aim is reached. I think it’s a great idea,” he adds.

However, Khan, who keeps coming to Delhi to meet his family friends, says that the pollution has affected his health, too. He says, “Last time I was here, I developed a cough since I was outside. But this time, we were inside and also Mumbai is also polluted so maybe my immunity can take it. But I worry about people with low immunity. It was disheartening when I read that Delhi-NCR was one of the most polluted, toxic areas in the world!”

