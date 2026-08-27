Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife stuck in flood-hit Nepal as he shoots for film in Pokhara
Kharaj Mukherjee and Protive Mukherjee are stuck in Nepal. The actor's son shared the information that he was shooting in Pokhara.
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee, known for films such as Kahaani and Special 26, and his wife Protiva Mukherjee, are stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods. Their son shared a video on Facebook on Thursday to update fans.
Where is Kharaj and his wife now?
In the video, their son, named Tamaghna Mukherjee, shared, “Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods.”
He went on to add, "They were supposed to return on August 23, but because the shoot was disrupted, they were not able to do so, but they are safe. As far as I know, they are now coming to Gorakhpur from Pokhara. They will take a flight from there and return to Kolkata tomorrow, on the 28th. I want to tell everyone that they are safe."
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According to the news agency PTI, the couple had travelled to the Himalayan country on August 20 with the production team of a Bangladeshi film for a shoot, along with family and friends. A well-known name in the Bengali film industry, Kharaj has acted in films including The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. His Hindi film credits include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parindey.
The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 177, with authorities racing against time to find thousands of missing people, including 300 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and the affected people," he said in a social media post.
Adhikari said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to assist affected tourists, pilgrims, workers and businessmen from the state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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