Udit Narayan says he ‘feels like crying’ seeing the loss and destruction caused by Nepal floods

A massive glacial collapse caused catastrophic flash floods in the Himalayan border region of Nepal and Tibet on Wednesday. The death and destruction caused by the calamity has drawn reactions from Indian celebrities too, including singer Udit Narayan Jha, who comes from Nepalese roots. Udit Narayan (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Udit Narayan Jha, whose father was a Nepalese national, feels devastated seeing the loss and destruction. “It’s a very sad thing, but it’s God’s calling and we can do nothing in it,” he says. Coming from Mithila, which lies on the border of Bihar and Nepal, Jha has family and friends in the region, and while they are away from the effected area, there is still danger looming over them.

“We have not got much information, but baadh udhar bhi hai and danger alert wahaan bhi ho rakha hai,” he shares. The singer asserts that he wants to contribute to relief efforts but want to first figure out the right channel through which the donation reaches the right place. “I am always up for it. Everyone is sad and concerned across the globe, and for me, the pain hits home. Seeing this level of destruction just makes me feel like crying. We are just praying that all gets better soon,” he says.