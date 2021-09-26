Eijaz Khan meets Pavitra Punia’s parents: ‘I had sweaty palms and was awkward'

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been together ever since the show ended early last year. Eijaz recently met her parents and has shared he was awkward during the meeting.

On their way to a holiday, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met her parents in Delhi. Speaking about his first meeting with them, Eijaz told a leading daily, “I had already met her brother in Mumbai. So this time, I met her mom and her dad. We spent some time together, and they were very welcoming. I didn’t feel that I was meeting them for the first time, probably because they have seen too much of me in Bigg Boss."

He added, "It was nice, but next time I will open up a bit more. I had sweaty palms and was a little awkward. But I had already told Pavitra that if there are awkward silences, jump in and start talking .”

Pavitra and Eijaz met on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year and they fell for each other after fighting for some time. On the show, they kept oscillating between friendship and arguments. However, once she was voted out of the show, Eijaz expressed his feelings for her. She also shared her feelings when she visited the Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest.

Ever since the show ended, Eijaz and Pavitra have been spotted together at various public outings. The couple recently went to Jim Corbett National Park. Pavitra also shared pictures from their trip.

Earlier, Pavitra Punia had revealed that her mother was a little worried about her relationship with Eijaz Khan as he belongs to a different religion. Insisting that everyone in their families know about them, she said that there have been no issues yet.

"My mom is a little worried because it is a completely different culture. So my mother keeps telling me to first know each other well and understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very chilled out, he is like a live-in, I don’t mind, but before taking that big step, know each other well and be sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset because he also knows that the religion is different,” Pavitra told the daily in April this year.