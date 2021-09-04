“Don’t carry your phone to bed,” says Eijaz Khan

Television actor Eijaz Khan got the first inkling that he was meant to act when choreographer Ashley Lobo lifted him like a trophy after a school play and said, “You are my best student.” When Zarina Screwvala of UTV saw him dance at the Wembley stadium with Shah Rukh Khan, she said, “This is my next star.”

With City of Dreams Season 2, as the dreaded cop-turned-politician Wasim Khan, Eijaz has got him new followers. He won fame with Kkavyanjali and enjoyed a resurgence with Bigg Boss but paradoxically is a private person.

He loves sports, late night runs, and early morning bike rides “for the Zen-like state as one has to immerse oneself totally into the riding or you are likely to have an accident.”

With a bit of probing, Eijaz shares interesting aspects of his personality. He can play the guitar but freezes when asked to sing! ­

List three things that no one knows about you.

1. I have started sleeping very late and waking up very late.

2. The cartilage underneath the patella of my left knee is damaged right now.

3. People who matter, know me; and people who don’t know me, shouldn’t matter. I firmly believe jo duniya bhar ka ho jaata hai woh apna nahin rehta (he who belongs to the world does not remain his own).

Do you watch TV in bed?

No. I believe your bed should be only for two things: sleep and making love. You shouldn’t carry your work or your phone to bed.

Does listening to music help you fall asleep?

I don’t like music, white noise or any kind of noise before I go to sleep. Sleep is very precious to me.

The coolest thing about acting in web series?

The satisfaction you get as an actor. It gives a tremendous arc for a character which doesn’t necessarily happen in a two-hour film due to limited time. Viewers are satisfied too as every character is fleshed out and has its own story.

What would you like on your bedside table?

I would like to keep my bedside table as clean as possible, but there are too many things — a picture of my family, a picture of my love, a crystal that evokes God’s name, my reading glasses and a couple of books. And the lamp, of course.

Which song would you serenade your woman with?

An Elvis song.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#MujheFarqNahinPadta

Bedside stories

What do you wear to bed?

I’d rather wear nothing, but I wear boxer shorts.

Who, according to you, has bedroom eyes?

My girlfriend, Pavitra Punia. Nobody else.

Any recurring nightmares or dreams?

I used to have a nightmare about my dad but that’s taken care of. I’m grateful when I dream as that means I have entered REM deep sleep though I don’t remember them.

What do you read before going to bed?

Currently I’m reading The Great Gatsby. Most times, my script for the next day is the last thing I read before going to bed.

This or that?

Mocktails or cocktails?

Cocktails.

Take life by the horns or wait for things to happen?

Take life by the horns, of course.

Love or arranged marriage?

Whatever works for you.

