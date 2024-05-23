Mumbai, Krishna Shroff, the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, says she is excited to debut on Indian television with reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, which gives her a chance to be authentic in front of the camera. Excited about my debut on TV with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, says Krishna Shroff

Krishna said the idea of “just being herself” is more fascinating than acting in movies. She is confident viewers will get to know more about her through the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"There've been many questions around whether I want to do movies . It is always like, ‘Why isn’t she doing films? Is she going to do it?’. I was very clear from early on in life that I'm comfortable just being me, I’m comfortable in the reality space," Krishna told PTI in an interview

"It is something that I feel very sure about because I get to be me. I’m excited to connect with a wide audience through this show because the platform is immense. Right now, I’m on Instagram, there’s only so much that you can show on that platform,” Krishna added.

She said adventure-based reality show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” resonated with her personality and hence she chose to do it.

"I’ve always tried to do things that resonate with me, and I strive to do things that feel as authentic and real as possible. I don’t think there’s anything better than ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ that could fit my brand specifically.”

Krishan said her father Jackie Shroff and actor brother Tiger Shroff are looking forward to her show appearance.

"My brother had a great laugh. My parents were hesitant at first and were like, ‘You are the youngest, going out for a long period of time’. They were concerned about safety, which is normal but that nervousness became excitement,” she said.

Krishna said she has no qualms being referred to as Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister while striving to create her own identity.

"I’m very proud to be known as my father’s daughter or my brother’s sister. They’ve a massive legacy and to be related to them is an honour. I’ll never shy away from that,” she said.

"I’m forever grateful for finding fitness. It has given me confidence to stay away from who they expect me to do and create an identity for myself,” she added.

To be held in Romania, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” features a host of celebrities like Krishna, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, among others, vying to win the coveted title of the show.

The reality TV series will go on air next month or in July on Colors channel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.