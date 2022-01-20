Exclusive: Bigg Boss Marathi’s Rupali Bhosle on her split with Aniket Magare, says, “No bad blood”

Actor Rupali Bhosle has had a difficult few months. She tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, Aniket Magare. Although rumours of a rift in her and Magare’s relationship first surfaced in October last year, Bhosle admits that the two decided to split up “before October”.

“We are no longer together. There is no bad blood. It was amicable, but we haven’t officially announced it,” Bhosle shares, speaking about the breakup for the first time.

Talking about the reason behind the split, the Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai actor reveals, “Work and my family’s security is my priority. And if things are not working out, it’s better to end it nicely. We shouldn’t stretch it out just for a few likes on social media.”

Bhosle adds that while they are no longer in contact, they will remain cordial. “I wish him well. I’ll be the proudest when he achieves his goals and I’ll pick up my phone and call him. But we don’t have unnecessary conversation for now,” she says.

Meanwhile, on the health front, the actor may have defeated Covid-19, but she admits that “there’s still paranoia”.

“Even now that I’m back on set, it’s scary,” she shares and continues,“I’m still scared because I’m not sure how I got the virus the last time. And it’s still not normal. Things have slowed down, and my energy level is constantly low. Even though thorough precautions are taken on the sets, it is still frightening. I’m still not over it.”

The actor also reveals that she found her isolation period “horrible”. Bhosle explains, “My brother’s birthday was on January 11, and it has never happened [that we have been away from each other for it]. It was painful to not be a part of his celebration. It was a weird feeling.”