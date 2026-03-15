Falaq Naaz fumes over new trend of casting actors based on their kundali: ‘Is tarah ki bakwas manzoor nahi hai’
Falaq Naaz revealed she was asked to submit her kundali for a role, expressing frustration over this new trend in casting.
Several actors have often complained that people with a larger social media following are sometimes given priority in casting over those with strong acting skills. Now, television actor and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz has revealed a surprising new trend in the casting process. She shared that she was recently asked to submit her kundali (birth chart) to determine whether she would be the right choice for a role. Expressing her anger over the situation, Falaq said that such practices are one of the reasons why many talented actors are currently without work.
Falaq Naaz slams new casting trend
On Sunday, Falaq took to Instagram and warned aspiring actors about what she described as a new way of casting. She said, “Earlier in the industry, you were given work based on your talent and acting skills. Then there was a time when you were given work based on your Instagram followers. Now a new era has started. Now people are checking your kundali (birth chart) before giving you work, to see how the show would work according to your birth chart.”
She further explained, “I got a call yesterday. I will not take the name of the production house. It is neither very old nor very new. They told me that a show is coming for a particular channel and that this is the production house and this is the character. I said, ‘Very good, what should I do next?’ Usually actors go for either a look test or a mock test, or give a reference audition. Instead, I was asked to send my date, place and time of birth.”
Falaq also claimed that there is a well-known producer who casts actors based on their kundali, and she said she has never worked with that person. She added, “I have been working in this industry for the last 14–15 years and I have received work because of my talent, acting skills and my craft. I did not get work because of my birth chart. So I did not work with them. But I have been very angry since yesterday. I swear to God. It feels like after doing so much work, today this situation has come. I think this is the reason many good and experienced actors are not getting work. Is tarah ki bakwas manzoor nahi hai (We do not accept this kind of nonsense). It’s not acceptable.”
Expressing her frustration further, Falaq said, “Kundali milake toh shaadiyan nahi chalti, tum show chalaoge? Seriously? I don’t want to be a part of whatever this is. I don’t want to be a part of this nonsense. First of all, you are a producer. You are not God.”
She also revealed that although she did eventually share her details, she felt extremely uneasy about the process. “I had anxiety all day yesterday. I didn’t understand what was happening to me. The problem was that somewhere inside me there was anger that something like this had happened with us. Game of Thrones bana rahe ho kya? Voh bhi isliye hi successful hua hoga,” she said, adding that she kept wondering whether her kundali would match or not.
About Falaq Naaz
Falaq began her acting career in 2010 with the television show Gunahon Ka Devta. However, she rose to wider fame in 2013 with shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
She went on to establish herself in the television industry with shows like Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Baal Veer, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, among others.
She was last seen in the television show Megha Barsenge, which concluded in June last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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