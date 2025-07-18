Fans fume over CBS' decision to axe The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: ‘This is a huge mistake’

The announcement of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's cancellation by CBS has sparked widespread outrage on social media. Fans of the show are taking to online platforms to voice their disappointment and frustration, calling it a “huge mistake”. Stephen Colbert took over the show in September 2015 following David Letterman‘s departure.(Getty Images via AFP)

Stephen Colbert's show axed by CBS

Stephen Colbert’s late-night show is coming to an end after 10 seasons. On July 17, CBS announced its plan to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the next TV season, through a statement, as per NY Post. The network claimed it was “purely a financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show’ franchise in May of 2026,” CBS executives’ statement read, adding, “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

Fans react

Fans are furious and took to social media to slam the network's decision to axe Stephen Colbert's show, with many convinced they're making a "huge mistake" by letting him go.

"Wow I pity CBS if they think canceling Colbert is a good idea. No longer a great network. This is a huge mistake," one person raged online after the news was public. Another mentioned, “"CBS one of the stupidest things I’ve seen a network do! Stephen Colbert is the BEST of late night TV! HUGE MISTAKE.”

"I thought Colbert was locked in for years. I am genuinely really shocked by this wow," one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “If it's true Stephen found out the night before, that's a really low blow to someone of that caliber. He was done kinda dirty.”

“This doesn’t make sense - Colbert is consistently at the top of the late night ratings,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “We can't say we're firing him, that's too obvious, let's just say we're retiring an incredibly lucrative franchise because of "financial reasons."

What did Stephen say

Stephen Colbert announced that his show is ending after 10 seasons during a taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday. He took over the show in September 2015 following David Letterman‘s departure.

"Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May," said Stephen during his opening monologue.

The news was met with a series of boos from the crowd, following which Stephen Colbert said he shared everyone's feelings.

"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners,” he said.

Stephen has hosted nearly 1,700 episodes over the span of almost 10 seasons. His first show aired on September 8, 2015. Before his stint on The Late Show, Stephen starred on The Daily Show and The Colbert Report.