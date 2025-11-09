Fans in splits as Salman Khan roasts Tanya Mittal, Farrhana in Bigg Boss 19: 'Spirituality ka S, Peace ka P nahi maloom'

This Weekend Ka Vaar came as a treat for Bigg Boss 19 fans as Salman Khan exposed Tanya Mittal’s game plan in front of the housemates and later reprimanded Farrhana Bhatt for using foul language with others. Several clips from the episode have surfaced online, and one that particularly impressed fans features Salman roasting Tanya and Farrhana. Salman Khan roasts Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan roasts Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, an annoyed Salman went on to school Tanya and Farrhana for their behaviour towards Pranit More and questioned their thought process. Pointing at them, Salman said, “Spiritual motivator — they don’t even know the ‘S’ of spirituality. Peace activist — they don’t even know the ‘P’ of peace. What is the level of your thinking? A man returns home after recovering from illness and you say, ‘Let him celebrate, another fool has been added.’”

Salman added, “I can’t imagine how you two would talk if this weren’t on national television. Pranit left the house due to medical reasons. Do you even have a heart? Your egos are so big that you didn’t even go to meet him — what kind of humanity is this?”

The host then turned to Tanya, questioning how she didn’t know Gaurav if she wasn’t allowed to go out after 6 or 7 p.m., as she should have been watching television at home. He then spoke about Farrhana, saying, “She’s done just one scene in Notebook and a six-second role in Simmba. But look at her attitude.”

The clip has gone viral online, leaving fans in splits over Salman’s sharp remarks. One user commented, “Best weekend ever.” Another wrote, “They both deserved this (laughing emojis).” A third said, “Bhaijaan didn’t even hesitate.” One comment read, “You didn’t have to speak so much truth, Salman,” while another added, “I feel happy seeing Salman insult them.” Another one wrote, “He’s Salman for a reason. Best Weekend Ka Vaar ever.”

About the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan and Meezan Jafri will be joining Salman Khan on stage to promote their upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. They will interact with the housemates and make them perform a fun task. Apart from them, Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra will also appear on the show to celebrate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s World Cup 2025 victory. The episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 p.m. and air on Colours TV at 10:30 p.m.