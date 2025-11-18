By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway Film ‘Train Dreams’ traverses a man's 'ordinary life' on screen

LOS ANGELES, - Joel Edgerton describes the American drama movie "Train Dreams" as a "Western epic sort of celebration of an ordinary life."

“And I think there's something so dignified in this,” the Australian actor, who stars as an American logger named Robert Grainer, said.

The film, which takes place in the 1900s and explores Robert's life, is based on a 2011 novella by Denis Johnson.

Robert helps develop railroads across the United States, spending long spans of time away from his wife, Gladys Grainer, played by Felicity Jones, and their infant daughter.

"Train Dreams," currently in limited theaters, will stream on Netflix on November 21.

Edgerton said portraying Robert's struggles with work-life balance came surprisingly easy to him.

"I know what it is to be in love. I'm in love right now. And I wrestle with how to marry work and life, and I felt like Robert was just me with an ax in his hand," the "Warrior" actor said.

For director Clint Bentley, Edgerton has a special ability to convey a lot of emotion with even the smallest gestures.

"The fact that he can do so much with so little and that he can break your heart with just a look off in the distance or stumbling over a line. I think he's just such a powerful actor, but in such a humble way that it's really beautiful to watch," Bentley said.

