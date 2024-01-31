Police lodges FIR against Munawar Faruqui fan for illegal drone usage during Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration in Dongri

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a drone camera operator, who was recording the Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration of Munawar Faruqui, as per a report by Free Press Journal. A large crowd gathered in Dongri to celebrate Munawar's win. Munawar had also bought his coveted trophy as he stood on the sunroof of his car. Also read: Munawar Faruqui gets a grand welcome from thousands of fans in Mumbai's Dongri Munawar Faruqui at his native place Dongri, Maharashtra after Bigg Boss 17. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

FIR against Munawar Faruqui fan

Going by the same report, Munawar Faruqui's fan, identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), was first noticed by constable Nitin Shinde, on patrol with PSI Tausif Mulla. The cops reportedly informed the police station after approaching the drone operator, who did not have permission for using drone during the celebration in Mumbai's Dongri. It is also reported that the drone camera was confiscated by the police.

Reportedly, a case has been filed for violating the Mumbai Police Commissioner's orders regarding drone usage, which requires prior permission. Previously, the cops had issued a ban on flying objects, including drone cameras keeping public safety in mind. The only exceptions are for aerial surveillance purposes by cops or under specific permission granted in writing by the deputy commissioner of police.

Munawar's celebration

Comedian Munawar Faruqui became the winner of Bigg Boss 17. He got a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. In a video, he was seen opening the sunroof of his car to stand there. A sea of the crowd gathered around his car. He gave a glimpse of his Bigg Boss trophy and was seen lifting it.

The reality show winner also gestured at them to cheer for him. His fans shouted, tried to shake his hands, click pictures and greet him. Munawar greeted them with folded hands and thanked them for their support.

Munawar on winning Bigg Boss 17

Earlier, Munawar had shared a picture with the Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. His post read , “Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri).” He also added, "Special thanks to bade Bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance… We have done it."

