FIR should be filed against Poonam Pandey, no one in film industry stoops to such level for PR: Cine Workers Association

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a statement demanding an FIR against model-actor Poonam Pandey. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, AICWA said that 'using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable'. Poonam's team on Friday shared a statement on Instagram saying that she had died from the disease. (Also Read | Poonam Pandey defends death stunt, shares clip from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on cervical cancer vaccination) Poonam Pandey has been slammed by AICWAU.

AICWA slams Poonam

AICWA's statement read, "The fake PR stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry stoops to such levels for PR."

AICWA demands FIR against Poonam

It also read, "Poonam Pandey's manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute."

Poonam clarified why she did the publicity stunt

On Saturday, Poonam shared a video in which she clarified that she is alive and 'cervical cancer didn’t claim me'. The news of her death was fake, a stunt pulled off by the actor and her team to spread "critical awareness" about cervical cancer. In a video, posted on her official Instagram page, she said, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease... Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer."

In a follow-up video, Poonam apologised for the stunt but said she wanted to spread awareness about the disease. "I am sorry I caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer," she said. The news of her death serve a "greater purpose", she added.

What happened on Friday

On Friday, the actor's team made the shock announcement on Instagram. As per news agency PTI, when contacted for the confirmation of the death, the actor's publicist said she died in her hometown but was not forthcoming with details about her battle with the disease as well as when and where she passed away.

The post on her Instagram page on Friday read, "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." "In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," the statement read.

