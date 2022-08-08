Game of Thrones spinoff House Of The Dragon has 'slightly too much sex', says Matt Smith: ‘Do we need another sex scene'

HBO's popular series Game Of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019, had also become known for its sexually explicit content. The fantasy drama series by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, based on George RR Martin's book series A Song Of Ice And Fire, featured numerous graphic and sexual scenes. Game Of Thrones' prequel series House Of The Dragon, which will premiere on HBO Max later this month, is also expected to adopt a similar tone. Also Read| House of the Dragon trailer: Game of Thrones prequel shows Targaryen civil war

Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming series, said that he feels it has too many intimate scenes. The actor also said that he was left wondering if there is a necessity for the show to have another sex scene.

He told Rolling Stone in a recent interview, “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time (we’re living in)?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.” Asked if his character will also be seen in a number of bedroom sequences, Matt said, "Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me."

However, House Of The Dragon makers say twill be more careful in portraying non-consensual explicit scenes. Executive producer Sara Hess had explained in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair that they are choosing not to depict sexual violence in the show, contrary to Game of Thrones which featured several such scenes. She said, "We handle one instance off-screen, and instead show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator."

House Of The Dragon, one of several GoT spinoffs that are in the works, is set ‘200 years before the fall of the throne.' It also stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Olivia Cooke among others, and will tell the story of the Targaryen dynasty's reign.

