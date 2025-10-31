Gauahar Khan lashes out at Tanya Mittal for calling Ashnoor Kaur ‘haathi’ in Bigg Boss 19: ‘It’s absolutely disgusting'

Bigg Boss 7 winner and actor Gauahar Khan is known for her strong personality and points of view. She seems to be following Bigg Boss 19 very closely and often shares her opinions on the ongoing issues in the house. Recently, Tanya Mittal body-shamed Ashnoor Kaur during a task, calling her ‘haathi’ and further went on to call her ‘moti’. Gauahar has now slammed Tanya for her remarks, calling them ‘absolutely disgusting’. Gauahar Khan slams Tanya Mittal for body shaming Ashnoor Kaur.

Gauahar Khan lashes out at Tanya Mittal for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur

On Friday, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a video speaking in Hindi. She called out Tanya for her remarks about Ashnoor and said, "Initially, I used to think Tanya was very sorted, innocent, a bit dramatic — and quite entertaining. I still find her entertaining, but the way she’s been body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. She called her ‘haathi’ (elephant) during a task and said things like, ‘She doesn’t look 21,’ ‘She’s so chubby,’ and ‘She’s putting on weight.’"

She further slammed Tanya for making Ashnoor feel small and said, “I just don’t understand why someone would comment on another person’s looks and then talk behind their back, saying they don’t look good. Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they’re beautiful. And if you think you’re at the top of beauty standards, that’s fine. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you’re not beautiful at all. Khoobsurat hone se zyada, khoobseerat hona important hai. Jitna bhi aap achhai ka chola pehan lo, agar aapki soch achhi nahi hai toh aap khoobsurat nahi ho sakte (Because more than being beautiful, it’s important to be good-hearted. No matter how virtuous you pretend to be, if your thoughts aren’t kind, you’re not truly beautiful).”

What happened in Bigg Boss 19’s latest episode

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw contestants fighting for their favourite contestant among Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha to make them the captain of the house. While Ashnoor was playing for Pranit, Tanya was playing for Shehbaz. The task involved the housemates collecting balls with numbers on them that were thrown from pipes attached in the garden area. The contestant with the highest total of numbers on the balls would win the task.

During the task, Tanya tried to block Ashnoor by holding her hand, but failed. As she was trying to push Ashnoor back, she was heard telling Farhana, “Farhana dekh itna bada haathi (Farrhana, look such a big elephant).” But she said it softly, so Ashnoor didn’t hear it. Later, she was seen discussing with Neelam, “Bohot moti hai yaar (She's very fat).” Neelam added, “Bohot aggressive bhi hai, moti toh hai hi (She's very aggressive too and fat also).” Their remarks didn’t sit well with the audience, who bashed Tanya for repeatedly body-shaming Ashnoor and calling her ‘insecure’. Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to address this issue and reprimand Tanya for her comments on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

Pranit won the captaincy task one-sidedly with the help of his friends Abhishek, Gaurav, Mridul, Malti and Ashnoor. This week, except for Abhishek, Ashnoor and Mridul, all the housemates have been nominated for eviction, and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm, with a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.