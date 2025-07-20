Gauahar Khan on dealing with miscarriage: ‘No one expected me to lose my child’

Actor Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Zaid Darbar, has shared the emotional struggle she faced after losing her first pregnancy. She revealed that the experience took a toll on her, adding that she was filming action scenes just a month before the miscarriage. In April this year, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy.

Gauahar Khan on dealing with miscarriage

During a conversation with Debinna Bonnerjee in her podcast, Gauahar shared her emotional experience of losing her first pregnancy. Gauahar shared that after her marriage at 36, she and Zaid aimed to start a family within a year. She admitted that it took over one year for her to deal with the miscarriage.

Looking back, she said, “At that point you assume that everything is going to be fine, and no one had expected me to lose my child. It was extremely difficult, and it took me some time to get over it, so by the time I gave birth to Zehaan, I was already 39, and if I wanted another child, it was now or never.”

Gauahar revealed that she didn't take a break from work during her pregnancy, sharing, “I was working throughout my first pregnancy, and during the first three months of both these pregnancies, I was shooting for an action role. This time around I was blasting bombs while shooting the finale of Fauji 2 in Pune. If I am in the middle of a shoot, I can’t be unprofessional in my duties as an actor. The action directors are very accommodating, and they shoot the scenes accordingly.”

She went to shoot for another action role a month before her miscarriage. She shared that she was shooting Shiksha Mandal when she was pregnant with her first child, doing all the action scenes, including horse riding. She lost her pregnancy just a month after that.

Gauahar finds it to be strange that every time she is pregnant, she ends up doing action roles and shooting difficult scenes.

About Gauahar and family

In April this year, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy. Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020. The two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love. In December 2022, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

They were blessed with their first child on May 10, 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar”. They revealed the face of their first child, Zehaan last year on the occasion of Umrah.