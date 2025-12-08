‘Truth and goodness always prevail’: Gaurav Khanna dedicates his Bigg Boss 19 win to the common man, fans

Reality television show Bigg Boss 19 concluded on 7 December with a star-studded night and a nail-biting finale. Television actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of the show, with Farrhana Bhatt declared the runner-up. After winning, Gaurav told ANI that he dedicates his victory to the common man and to his fans. Gaurav Khanna reacts for the first time after winning Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Khanna reacts to his Bigg Boss 19 win

Gaurav Khanna spoke about his journey and dedicated his win to the common man. He said, "I want to dedicate this journey to my fans because without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. This is the victory of a common man. People questioned him a lot, mocked him, just as it happens in the life of an ordinary person. Their bosses and colleagues question them endlessly, but they keep going. That was the journey, and I am very happy to be a normal man."

When asked if he believes people liked him because he played the game in a dignified manner, Gaurav quipped, "I also believe that truth and goodness always prevail, and in a show like Bigg Boss, I wanted to prove that it’s not necessary to hurl abuses, fight, or break things to be noticed. I wanted to win the show without all that — speaking only when needed and not reacting when someone tried to provoke me. I am very happy to have won the show."

About Gaurav Khanna's journey

Gaurav was a silent observer from the very beginning of Bigg Boss 19. He watched everyone closely and chose his alliances wisely — with Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur. While he played the game from the back foot for most of the season, often expressing his opinions indirectly rather than confronting others, he finally opened up towards the end of the show, giving strong comebacks to Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

Even host Salman Khan praised Gaurav’s gameplay during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, along with his calm and composed personality. The superstar also promised to work with him soon. Gaurav took home the shiny Bigg Boss 19 trophy along with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.