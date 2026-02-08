Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola reacts to getting trolled for dance video with co-stars
Reacting to the trolling, Akanksha Chamola reposted a video where an influencer wondered why the actor is being judged for doing her job.
Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, has once again found herself in the middle of social media chatter after videos from a recent promotional event for Dil Dhokha Aur Desire surfaced online. In the clips, Akanksha is seen dancing with her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. The actor has now responded to the murmurs and trolling.
Akanksha Chamola hits back
Recently, Akanksha drew backlash after videos showed her dancing with Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan at a promotional event. She was heavily trolled earlier for making a dance video with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. Several social media users started speculating about trouble in her marriage.
In the video, Akanksha is first seen dancing with Kunwar Amar, after which Ali Hasan joins in and shares a close dance moment with her. Soon after, Amar re-enters the frame and hugs Akanksha from behind, with the actor seen laughing through the sequence.
Reacting to the trolling, Akanksha reposted a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted, in which she said, “Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain (People have dropped all their work and businesses and are completely focused on Akanksha).”
In the video, the influencer questioned why Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win had become a “problem” for Akanksha, noting that her every professional move now appears to be under the scanner. Calling out the double standards, the influencer argued that Gaurav, during his stint on Anupamaa, did intimate scenes with co-actors without his character or commitment ever being questioned. The influencer shared that Akanksha is being judged for simply doing her job.
The influencer said, “Yeh bhi toh actor hi hain na (She is also an actor). Understand that.”
Reposting the clip on her Instagram handle, Akanksha wrote, “This is feminine energy at its peak.”
In another Instagram Story, Akanksha shared a clip from one of her interviews where she stressed how being loyal is a bare minimum thing in a relationship. She said, “Not cheating in a relationship is such a basic thing."
More about Akanksha Chamola
Before this, Akanksha had addressed recent reports suggesting trouble in their marriage and firmly dismissed rumours of a separation. Speculation began after Akanksha shared a cryptic note on Instagram, prompting fans to assume the couple might be headed for a divorce.
Clarifying the situation in a recent interview, Akanksha said there is absolutely no trouble between her and Gaurav and criticised the reports for misrepresenting her post. “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion,” she told Bombay Times. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time.
