Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola reacts to getting trolled for dance video with co-stars

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, has once again found herself in the middle of social media chatter after videos from a recent promotional event for Dil Dhokha Aur Desire surfaced online. In the clips, Akanksha is seen dancing with her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. The actor has now responded to the murmurs and trolling. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married in 2016.

Akanksha Chamola hits back Recently, Akanksha drew backlash after videos showed her dancing with Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan at a promotional event. She was heavily trolled earlier for making a dance video with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. Several social media users started speculating about trouble in her marriage.

In the video, Akanksha is first seen dancing with Kunwar Amar, after which Ali Hasan joins in and shares a close dance moment with her. Soon after, Amar re-enters the frame and hugs Akanksha from behind, with the actor seen laughing through the sequence.

Reacting to the trolling, Akanksha reposted a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted, in which she said, “Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain (People have dropped all their work and businesses and are completely focused on Akanksha).”

In the video, the influencer questioned why Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 win had become a “problem” for Akanksha, noting that her every professional move now appears to be under the scanner. Calling out the double standards, the influencer argued that Gaurav, during his stint on Anupamaa, did intimate scenes with co-actors without his character or commitment ever being questioned. The influencer shared that Akanksha is being judged for simply doing her job.

The influencer said, “Yeh bhi toh actor hi hain na (She is also an actor). Understand that.”

Reposting the clip on her Instagram handle, Akanksha wrote, “This is feminine energy at its peak.”