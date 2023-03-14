Gwendlyn Brown accuses Kody Brown of ‘cowardly’ behaviour and 'double standards' towards mother Christine

Gwendlyn Brown has accused her father, Kody Brown, of treating her mother, Christine Brown, unfairly during their relationship. Gwendlyn openly expressed her feelings towards Kody, calling his decision to stay in a loveless relationship with Christine ‘cowardly.’ She also criticized Kody's 'double standards' after he made a comment about Christine's independence. These comments highlight the complexities of maintaining multiple relationships in a polygamous family, shedding light on the challenges faced by the Brown family. (Also read: Amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke reveals she's not on dating app: ‘Not in rush’)

During a YouTube reaction to a Sister Wives episode, Gwendlyn was surprised to hear Kody admit he had been "a little cowardly" during his marriage to Christine, saying he should have been more honest about his feelings. Gwendlyn also stated that it takes more courage to leave a loveless relationship than to stay and avoid heartbreak.

He said, "I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak."

Gwendlyn responded to Kody's claim that Christine should not show her independence by questioning what Christine should do if she is not independent. With three other wives, she wondered if Christine should just sit in a corner and braid her hair. In the same video, Gwendlyn accused Kody of having 'double standards' in his relationships with both her mother, Christine, and Janelle Brown. She further claimed that Kody accused Janelle of sweeping problems under the rug. The TV personality also responded to a fan's question that labeled her father as a ‘massive misogynist.’

Gwendlyn had previously criticized Kody for his ‘manipulative’ treatment of his ex-wife Meri Brown. In response to a season 17 clip where Meri expressed her hope for a reconciliation, Gwendlyn accused Kody of "leading her on" while also publicly stating that he does not consider himself married to Meri anymore.

Gwendlyn Brown is a reality TV personality and one of the children of the Brown family, who are featured on the TLC show "Sister Wives". She was born on June 15, 2001, in Utah, USA, and is one of Kody Brown's children with his third wife, Christine Brown. Gwendlyn has been featured on the show since a young age and has gained a reputation for being outspoken and unafraid to speak her mind. She has openly criticized her father and his relationships on the show, and has also spoken out against the polygamist lifestyle. In addition to her reality TV appearances, Gwendlyn is also active on social media and frequently engages with her fans.