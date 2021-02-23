IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
tv

Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode

  • As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday but despite being just one year shy of debuting in his 40s, the actor is going strong on all the fronts that define his life. Karan is not the one who believes in all work and no play and loves to spend his free time at home which comes with an inhouse fitness area, open space for fresh air, a place for his lengthy painting sessions and simple interiors which are much in contrast with his and his actor wife Bipasha Basu's monkey love.

A look at his and Bipasha's Instagram pages is enough to give a glimpse into their private abode. The home is all about big rooms with walls washed in white, simple comfy furniture in earthy shades and some exquisite artifacts which define the whole place in one go.

Karan often works out on his terrace which doubles up as his yoga centre, terrace garden, a cosy sitting area and painting studio. The couple have installed wooden panels which allow them privacy from the neighbours without restraining the flow of fresh air.

Moving to their living room and bedroom, the place has a touch of earthy shades along with white and is brought to life with their several wedding portraits adorning the wall. Minimalism and a feeling of homeliness defines the place as there is neither a riot of colours nor too much interior designing which makes all the more peaceful and serene.


Also read: Mira Rajput reveals who wins fights between her and Shahid Kapoor, his ‘most annoying habit’

Karan is now all set to return with the second innings of his hit television show, Qubool Hai 2.0 which will premiere on a streaming platform. Last year, post the lockdown, the actor had made a comeback with Bipasha on screen with the show Dangerous amid the coronaviruas pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan singh grover bipasha basu bipasha basu-karan singh grover bipasha basu husband

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
bollywood

Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
READ FULL STORY
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh in 2019.
tv

Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, hid from her that he was already married with a child. She added that she would not have married him if she had known about his wife and child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
A peek into Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's Bandra home.
tv

Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
Ankit will make his Bollywood debut with Banaras Vanilla.
tv

Ankit Siwach: The term star has become metaphorical. It doesn’t lift or push down skills

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Gone are the days when superstars could put on any kind of performance on screen and continue to enjoy larger-than-life popularity, feels the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were clicked on an outing together.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Aly Goni enjoys date night with Jasmin Bhasin after Bigg Boss 14 finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, went on a date a day after the finale. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she's forgiven Rakhi Sawant for hitting on Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, who lashed out against Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14 after Rakhi made advances at her husband, Abhinav, has revealed if she has forgiven her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kapil Sharma snapped at the swarming paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Kapil Sharma snaps at paparazzi as they rush to photograph him on wheelchair

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma angrily lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him as he exited the airport on a wheelchair. They objected to him swearing at them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
Rakhi Sawant at the season finale of Bigg Boss.
tv

Rakhi says Ritesh married her after goon threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that her husband Ritesh is real, and that he agreed to marry her after a gangster threatened to kidnap her at gunpoint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Rubina opens up on winning Bigg Boss 14 despite Salman Khan's regular criticisms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about how she emerged victorious on the show, despite facing host Salman Khan's criticisms every week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni developed a friendship with Rubina Dilaik after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly talks about bond with Rubina despite Jasmin’s dislike for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Aly Goni talked about forming a friendship with Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, despite Jasmin Bhasin disliking her. He said that once he forges a bond, he does not let go because of what someone else feels about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya came second on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya on losing Bigg Boss trophy: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya, who was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, said he is not upset with the results but happy for he achieved what he had set out to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
Rubina Dilaik was crowned the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about second wedding with Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the Bigg Boss 14 winner on Sunday night. While the actor is thrilled to have won the show, Rubina is already thinking about her second wedding to husband Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP