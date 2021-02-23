Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
- As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday but despite being just one year shy of debuting in his 40s, the actor is going strong on all the fronts that define his life. Karan is not the one who believes in all work and no play and loves to spend his free time at home which comes with an inhouse fitness area, open space for fresh air, a place for his lengthy painting sessions and simple interiors which are much in contrast with his and his actor wife Bipasha Basu's monkey love.
A look at his and Bipasha's Instagram pages is enough to give a glimpse into their private abode. The home is all about big rooms with walls washed in white, simple comfy furniture in earthy shades and some exquisite artifacts which define the whole place in one go.
Karan often works out on his terrace which doubles up as his yoga centre, terrace garden, a cosy sitting area and painting studio. The couple have installed wooden panels which allow them privacy from the neighbours without restraining the flow of fresh air.
Moving to their living room and bedroom, the place has a touch of earthy shades along with white and is brought to life with their several wedding portraits adorning the wall. Minimalism and a feeling of homeliness defines the place as there is neither a riot of colours nor too much interior designing which makes all the more peaceful and serene.
Karan is now all set to return with the second innings of his hit television show, Qubool Hai 2.0 which will premiere on a streaming platform. Last year, post the lockdown, the actor had made a comeback with Bipasha on screen with the show Dangerous amid the coronaviruas pandemic.
