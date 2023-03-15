Here's why Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice

After coaching for 12 years and securing nine wins, Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end. The latest 23rd season of the NBC singing competition will be his last. In the previous season, Bryce Leatherwood was crowned as the champion, giving him his ninth win. In October 2022, he announced his departure from the show, leaving fans saddened by the news. During his time on the program, he became one of the most beloved coaches, known for his quick wit and country charm. However, fans are excited to see what the future holds for both Blake and The Voice as the show continues to evolve and bring in new talent. Here's what he said about his departure. (Also said: The Voice US start date 2023: Everything You Need to Know)

Blake took to Instagram and shared a post, where he captioned, “I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Blake started coaching in the first season alongside Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine. Levine and Shelton were coaching together until season 16, and the show has since had a rotating cast of stars in the red chairs, including Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Gwen Stefani, who Shelton met on the show and is now his wife. In the latest season, Kelly Clarkson returns as a coach alongside Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, both making their debut as coaches on the show.

These are all of Blake's comments regarding his decision to leave the series as the season progresses. Check them out

1. His choice to move forward and embrace progress.

In a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Blake stated how The Voice boosted his career, making it hard to let go initially. He said, "The holdup over the years has been that it's a hard thing for me to let go of. I've been here literally since the first minute." In a later interview with Today, he further explained that he had considered leaving in 2020 but stayed due to the pandemic. Shelton added, "I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

2. Expanding horizons: his multitude of exciting projects in the works

Blake has a variety of new projects underway, including his game show Barmageddon, which he created with The Voice host Carson Daly. Despite being open to new opportunities, he's in no hurry to secure another job. "I'm really doing nothing after leaving The Voice, please, I'm open to ideas," he jokingly said. He also mentioned his Lands' End clothing line and how it's time for him to focus more on his personal life and family while pushing some work aside.

3. Strumming Towards Success: Blake Shelton Prioritizes His Music Career

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is taking a break from his role as a coach on The Voice to focus on his music career. In a recent cover story for PEOPLE, Shelton revealed that he is at a crossroads in his music career and is excited to have time to figure out his next steps. While he's been enjoying putting out a song once in a while, he's eager to concentrate on what kind of record he wants to make and whether it will fit in with the changing landscape of country music. Despite his success in the genre with dozens of No. 1 hits, Blake acknowledges that the country music lane is evolving rapidly and is impressed by the creativity of the young artists coming up. He says that walking away from music is not an option for him and he's excited to see what the future holds. In the meantime, he's enjoying spending quality time with his family and working on other projects like his game show Barmageddon and his Lands' End clothing line. Fans can expect more great music from Blake as he takes time to explore his next steps in his music career.

4. Prioritizing family time: His desire to spend more quality moments with Gwen Stefani

Blake plans to prioritize spending quality time with his wife Gwen Stefani and stepsons after wrapping up his final season of NBC's singing competition show. "Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" Blake told PEOPLE in his December 2022 cover story. He emphasized the importance of not having any regrets about missing out on important moments in life, especially with his kids. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he added.

Blake began his music career in the early 2000s. Over the years, he has released many hit singles and albums, including Austin, Ol' Red, God's Country, and Minimum Wage.

He is also known for his high-profile relationship with fellow singer Gwen Stefani. The couple has been together since 2015 and got married in July 2021. Shelton has spoken publicly about how he enjoys spending time with Gwen and her three sons from her previous marriage, and how they have become a family.