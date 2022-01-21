Hina Khan remembers her late father, expresses grief over Shaheer Sheikh’s dad’s death: ‘The pain will stay’

Actor Hina Khan has shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram Stories, remembering her late father Aslam Khan, who died nine months ago. She has also penned a note for actor Shaheer Sheikh, who too lost his father this week.

Sharing a candid picture with her father, Hina wrote, "9 months today Dad. This pain never ever goes. Miss you." The picture shows Hina and her father sharing a light moment as she sat on his lap. Hina Khan shared a note for her late father and also for Shaheer Sheikh's father.

Hina went on to pen a note in memory of Shaheer's father Shahnawaz Sheikh, who died of Covid-19 related illness on Wednesday. Sharing a picture of him, Hina wrote on her Instagram Stories, “And exactly after 9 months, this — Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent that day… why. I am left with no words… Rest in Peace uncle... Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye (May God grant you heaven).”

She recalled how Shaheer was among the first ones to come to console her at the time of her father's death. She wrote, “Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad's news broke.. I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably. Wish I was there Shaheer.. This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what people say. I have been through this and I exactly know how terrible one feels.. My heart goes out for Aunty.. It's the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works.. Nothing my friend. It stays forever. Prayers and strength.”

Hina and Shaheer have featured in a few music videos, including Baarish Ban Jana and Mohabbat Hai.

