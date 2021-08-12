I enjoyed online plays because acting was still happening in my life: Vishwa Gulati

Known for independent films like The Forgotten and Nargis actor, model, podcaster Vishwa Gulati had randomly packed up his bags and left Mumbai following the lockdown. And it was only after a year that he is back to the city and on the sets shooting for his TV show.

“Pandemic shook us all. I had no work and living in Mumbai without family was very tough as being totally locked in our homes was a bit daunting. Like others I too was completely blank as to what will happen next,” says Ishqbaaz and Mein Maayke Chali Jaungi actor.

Gulati adds, “I reached Delhi and it was there that I along with a known theatre group started doing ticketed online plays after series of video call practice sessions from our homes. And this did work for us all. Our two online shows were a sellout globally. I was enjoying because acting was someway still happening in my life.”

Things didn’t stop here for the creative actor. He also came with a small studio and started his own podcast and anchoring for corporate videos. Gulati says, “As time was all we had so I tried investing it in every possible way be it online learning or creating my own content. I had always thought of doing these things but never had time in Mumbai as there it was work that was getting all my focus for years now.”

After the release of his web show ‘Home’ and playing a small part in ‘Srikant Bashir’ Gulati is currently back on TV.

“It was during the phase when not many shoots were happening that I was offered a parallel lead on television. So, this show got me back into the grind. The story has a lot of UP and Bihari flavours so it’s more the fun for me. Along with this I am also auditioning for other mediums as things are finally back on track.”