I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 gets release date. Check it out

Published on Mar 11, 2023 07:30 PM IST

On Friday, Netflix's official Twitter account revealed the highly anticipated release date of the third season of the well-liked sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. Fans can now mark their calendars and check out the premiere date.

ByMansi Sharma

'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' fans can finally mark their calendars as Netflix has unveiled the premiere date for the much-anticipated Season 3 of the hilarious comedy show. The six-episode season, is created and written by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. It is known for poking fun at the most mundane situations of daily life, the absurdist sketch comedy series will continue to bring its distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront. Check out its release date. (Also read: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Here's where fans can watch first episode)

The official handle of Netflix took to Twitter on Friday, and wrote, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3 premieres May 30!” Reacting to the announcement for premier date, fans rushed to comment section and shared their reaction. One of the fans commented, “It’s interesting, the new season.” Another fan wrote, “I think you should let Warrior Nun find a new home if you renew it.” Other fan commented, “Canceled netflix already ... so i guess we'll all be pirates.” “Thanks for keeping this show going, it's amazing. Tim's amazing. Patti is amazing, everyone is amazing", added one. “Can y’all stop being stingy mfs and stop making immediate family members have to pay extra because they’re away for college? like seriously if ur broke just say that”, wrote other.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is a hilarious six-episode comedy series that co-creator Tim Robinson, known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Detroiters, developed with SNL producer Zach Kanin.

The show satirizes the most ordinary situations of daily life and runs for 16-18 minutes per episode. Robinson and Kanin handle all of the writing duties for the show, while it is produced by The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) and Irony Point (run by Alex Bach and Daniel Powell). The series has been recognized for its outstanding work, winning the WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series in 2020 and 2022, and Tim Robinson receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a short form comedy or drama series in 2022. Additionally, the show was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series. Robinson and Kanin will be celebrated for their contributions to sketch comedy at Variety's Power of Comedy event during SXSW.

