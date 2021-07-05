Indian Idol 12: When Aditya Narayan posed with a young Sunidhi Chauhan at his 13th birthday bash, watch

Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts Indian Idol 12, was a popular name even as a child. Son of renowned playback singer Udit Narayan, Aditya had made a mark as a child artist with his roles in Rangeela and Pardes. He had also sung a few songs as a youngster, which amplified his popularity. So, it comes as no surprise that when he turned 13, several popular singers from the music industry were present at his birthday party.

In an old video that surfaced online, Udit Narayan had hosted a grand party to celebrate Aditya Narayan's 13th birthday. The birthday was attended by numerous well-known singers and musicians. One could also spot a young Sunidhi Chauhan joining actor-television show host Tabassum to take a picture with Aditya.

Singers like Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sonu Nigam were also present at the bash. While Aditya was seen greeting the guests, he was also seen being smeared with cake by his friends at one point. A reporter at the venue asked Aditya about his birthday wish from fans. The teenager responded, "I just like to say that birthdays (come) just once in a year and you get to fulfill your wishes, get gifts and all. The gift I want from all of you is your love and that's it."

A couple of weeks ago, Adiya had shared a collection of old passport size photos of himself as a child. The half-a-dozen pictures showed how much Aditya had changed through his growing-up years. He shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Many mini mes." Ravi Dubey took to the comments section and wrote, "chota baccha jaan ke humko……", referring to the line from a song that Aditya had sung for the 1996 film, Masoom. Vikrant Massey added, "Nanu sahab."