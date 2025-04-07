Menu Explore
Indian Idol season 15 winner is Manasi Ghosh, takes home trophy and 25 lakh prize money

BySoumya Srivastava
Apr 07, 2025 12:51 AM IST

Indian Idol season 15 winner Manasi Ghosh celebrated on stage with her emotional parents.

Manasi Ghosh has been declared the winner of singing reality show Indian Idol season 15. She took home the trophy and also 25 lakh prize money.

Manasi Ghosh is Indian Idol season 15 winner.
Manasi Ghosh is Indian Idol season 15 winner.

After the win, Manasi said that it has still not hit her that she has won the show. Manasi had previously secured second position on Super Singer season 3.

Earlier, in a heart-warming moment on the show, Manasi’s parents joined her on stage for a special celebration, taking a nostalgic trip into Manasi’s childhood. Unveiling her quirky personality and the bond she shares with her family, they spoke emotionally about how Manasi shouldered financial responsibilities during tough times and proudly shared, “She has promised to buy us many houses”.

Season 15 was hosted by Aditya Narayan and judges were Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon with Mika Singh were special guests.

