Indian Idol 15's 19-year-old contestant Sneha Shankar wins big with T-Series contract during finale. Watch

The grand finale of the 15th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol will air this weekend. A promo for that saw 19-year-old contestant Sneha Shankar winning big when she was offered a contract by Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series. Take a look. (Also Read: Hema Malini caught on camera with ‘script for reality show' Indian Idol in hand, internet says ‘this is so embarrassing’) Sneha Shankar was praised by Bhushan Kumar for her performance on Indian Idol 15.

Sneha Shankar offered T-Series contract

In Sony TV's latest promo for Indian Idol 15, Bhushan joins the contestants via video call. He praises all the contestants but gives a special shoutout to Sneha, offering her the contract for the music label and leaving her shocked. He says, “Special mention to Sneha Shankar. You sang with heart this season, and I remember all your performances.”

Bhushan also added, “You sang songs of so many legends in this industry. As a reward for your passion, dedication, and hard work, I want to offer you a contract with T-Series. Welcome to the T-Series family.” Sneha looked excited to receive the offer, standing up to thank him for it and jumping in excitement.

The channel posted the promo on Instagram and congratulated Sneha, “Congratulations Sneha, we believe this would happen one day. Dekhiye Indian Idol Kal raat 8:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”

Numerous fans left comments under the video, congratulating their favourite contestant for bagging the contract.

About Indian Idol 15

Indian Idol is Sony Entertainment Television’s flagship reality show which had 15 seasons so far. This season’s judges are Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. Aditya Narayan hosts the show. The finale will have the theme of The Grandest 90s Night to celebrate the golden era of Bollywood music.

Sneha, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh and Anirudh Suswaram have reached the finale, and one of them will win the title. The finale will air this Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.