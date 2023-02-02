Inside Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni's colourful birthday party for son Trishaan; Archana Puran Singh calls him ‘chota Kapil’

Recently comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath celebrated the second birthday of their son Trishaan Sharma. Kapil took to Instagram to share some cute pictures from the occasion, where he wished his son and thanked his wife for giving him two 'priceless' gifts. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on December 2019. Trishaan was born in February 2021. (Also read: Kapil Sharma praises Sumona Chakravarti for improvising her lines for first time in 10 years. Watch new promo)

Kapil took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the birthday celebrations. In two of the pictures, he is seen holding Trishaan in his arms and planting a sweet kiss on his cheeks. Kapil donned a yellow jacket and paired it with brown sunglasses, while son Trishaan looked cute in a white beanie and mint green sweater. In the third picture, both Trishaan and Anayra were seen holding on to each other and posing for the camera. Kapil posted the pictured with the caption, "Happy birthday Trishaan (love emoji), thank you for adding beautiful colours in our life; thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath"

Earlier Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath also posted pictures from the birthday bash and shared some pictures from the occasion and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Aseesan (blessings).” While Kapil was seen in a mint green hoodie, his wife Ginni looked beautiful in a bright yellow dress. Birthday boy Trishaan wore a velvety maroon outfit. Kapil and Ginni’s daughter was also seen. Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and comedian Bharti Singh also attended the party.

Archana Puran Singh commented, "Happiest birthday (cake, gift emoticons) Trishaan (heart emoticons) CHHOTA Kapil! (small Kapil) (heart emoticons)" Comedian Kiku Sharda who also stars in The Kapil Sharma Show also commented on Kapil Sharma's post: "Happy BDay to the little angel (heart eyes emoticon)" Sumona Chakravarti also commented, saying: "Happy Birthday to Trishaan (heart emoticon)" Bollywood singer Mika Singh also left a sweet comment saying, "Happy birthday to the cutie trishaan . God bless."

