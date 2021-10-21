Inside Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Himalayan vacation: Meeting young fans, playing in the snow

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are covered up in warm clothes as they travel through the snow-covered towns of Himachal Pradesh. The actor-couple have travelled to Spiti and have been sharing pictures and videos from their trip.

In videos shared by Rubina, the Bigg Boss 14 winner played with snow and took walks under the winter sun. She also came across young fans in a village called Tabo, in Spiti.

Sharing pictures of a group of girls surrounding her with pens and papers, to get her autograph, Rubina wrote, “Finding fans in such remote places, just fills my heart with #gratitude …… Tabo is a small village and has the oldest Monastery which dates back to 10th century BC …… This is my Devbhoomi #himachal.”

Rubina Dilaik with her little fans. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy their vacation.

Abhinav, on the other hand, shared pictures of the valley, of gazing at the mountains through a telescope and taking a walk with Rubina. He also shared a video in which he stopped his car to move the rocks that had fallen on the road and urged fans to do the same when they pass through such routes otherwise it could damage the road.

He shared the video with the caption, “Each one pick one ! Yeah the GREF, BRO , RCC’s and the road construction workers , labourers toil hard in the blazing sun to provide us with amazing roads so that we can go to the beautiful mountains, but the nature works round the clock and falling rocks land on these roads and the oncoming traffic is either in risk or the traffic damages these roads …. So if you see rocks on the road just throw them away to the sides carefully ! #responsible #travel #abhinavshukla #responsibletraveler.”

Before their road trip through Spiti valley, Abhinav and Rubina travelled to the Maldives. They shared videos and pictures in which they were seen sharing a romantic moment at the beach and taking a swim, among other activities.

Rubina and Abhinav had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 together. The couple was on the verge of separation when they joined the show. However, they worked on their relationship when they were inside the Bigg Boss house. After Rubina won, the couple had said that they wanted to renew their vows.