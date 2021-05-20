It’s important to learn and continue evolving as an actor: Amitt K Singh

Born in Varanasi and schooled in Nainital, actor-model Amitt K Singh, known for his performances in shows like ‘Bhaukaal’, ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ and ‘Shaadi ke Siyape’, says he always believe in importance of learning and advancing in his field.

Talking about his early days, the suave actor said, “I’m a NIFD graduate, a professional fashion designer and I was working in Bangalore when I got transferred to Mumbai. My life changed 360 degrees on reaching city of dreams. I was living with my friends who were actors and lead faces on TV shows. I enjoyed accompanying them on shoots. I found the entire process very fascinating that’s when I realised this is my calling.”

Alongside working, he auditioned for a few shows and commercials. Soon, he got his first break — a three-month cameo in show ‘DSJZ’.

For Amitt learning should never stop. “It’s a fact and for me it’s absolutely important to learn and continue evolving in my choice of career. After my first show, I had a realization that I need to understand acting because I had no idea about how to face the camera and deliver dialogues. So, I decided to train myself under Neeraj (Kabi) sir and that’s when I actually understood the concept of acting,” he said.

Currently, Amitt is shooting for his show in Uttar Pradesh in a controlled bio bubble environment. “Work can’t and should not stop as we all need finances while daily wagers need work more than any one of us. I mean where else will go and what about their families? We can’t leave them in lurch when they do so much for us!”

Telling more about his upcoming work as well his ongoing show, the ‘Mission Mangal’ actor said, “I’m enjoying playing a multi-layered character of this young guy in TV show ‘Ranju ki Betiyaan’. My episodes got aired too so I am all happy. Also, a lot of work is on hold. Talks for a feature film will resume post lockdown in Mumbai and also my digital films will be streamed once their post-production is completed.”