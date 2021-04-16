Jasmin Bhasin says her relationship with Aly is still new, ships the name Jasly

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has said she needs to wait and watch how her equation with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and boyfriend Aly Goni turns out. She also said it is only recently that "something like love" started brewing between them.

Jasmin and Aly are often spotted together during outings. They also feature in each other's social media posts.

Asked to come up with a title for a music video on her and Aly's love story, Jasmin told BollywoodHungama, "Yaar abhi to naya naya kuch shuru hua hai love jaisa. Abhi to dekhna hai kaisi jaati hai. Fir hi to title soch paungi na (Something like love only started recently, we need to see how it goes. Only then will I be able to think about a title)." However, she endorsed the name Jasly, after it was suggested to her.

Jasmin and Aly were seen together on Bigg Boss 14. At first, they insisted they are just good friends, but soon fell for each other. Both confessed their feelings for each other while on the show. In fact, Aly cried so much upon Jasmin's eviction from the show that Salman Khan had tears in his eyes.

Post Bigg Boss 14, the couple has appeared together in a music video. They have been travelling together to various destinations for each other's work related trips as well.

