Jay Bhanushali gave ‘2000 auditions’ before making his debut with Kasautii Zindagi Kay: 'The journey is not easy'

Television actor Jay Bhanushali made his debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindangii Kay, in a supporting role. In a new interview, Jay opened up about his difficult journey before hitting the fame. He said that he gave more than 2000 auditions before he bagged his debut role. Also Read: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara meets her 'fans', asks them ‘aapne khana khaya?’ Watch video

Jay appeared in small roles in TV shows Kasautii Zindangii Kay and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom before bagging a lead role. In 2007 he appeared in Ekta Kapoor's Kayamath as lead. He has since appeared in TV shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil among others.

In an interview with Etimes, Jay recalled the time when his sister used to tell him to take up the modeling career. He said, "My sister suggested I should try modelling but I never considered it seriously. Later, I changed my mind and worked on her suggestions." He added, “The journey is not easy. It has a number of ups and downs. It took me 2000 auditions to get that breakthrough. Double the number of sleepless nights and hard work to get where I am today.”

Apart from daily soaps, Jay has done many reality TV shows. In 2007 he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and was the 2nd runner-up of the show. He later appeared in Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many others. He also won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with his wife Mahhi Vij.

He has also hosted shows such as Dance India Dance 3, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, Dance Ke Superkids, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and many more. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Jay said that he always wanted to be an anchor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON