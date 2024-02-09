 Jennifer Coolidge reveals whether she's part of The White Lotus S3: I'm jealous - Hindustan Times
Jennifer Coolidge reveals whether she's part of The White Lotus S3: I'm jealous

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 09, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Tanya, Jennifer Coolidge's fan-favourite White Lotus character, was a rare character to appear in both seasons one and two, earning Emmys for both performances.

American actor Jennifer Coolidge admitted that it's difficult not to be jealous of The White Lotus Season 3 casting news. Tanya, Coolidge's fan-favourite White Lotus character, was also one of the few characters to appear in both seasons one and two, earning Emmys for both performances. Unfortunately, Tanya died tragically at the end of Season 2. (Also Read: The White Lotus Season 3: 5 things to know about return of the Emmy-nominated show)

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

What Jennifer said

“People are asking me if I’m in it. I can honestly say, to this moment, no one has even mentioned it to me. I think I’m dead. I think I’m dead right now and may be dead forever.” she told Today.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do. When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything (laughs). It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess," Jennifer added.

About The White Lotus Season 3

Season three of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand, following seasons in Hawaii and Sicily. Season one star Natasha Rothwell will return, along with newcomers Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravicius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Following public outrage in Ukraine, HBO replaced Milos Bikovic with Julian Kostov.

The 'Shadow and Bone' actor will return in the show's third season, which starts filming in Thailand this month. He joins the cast after HBO "decided to part ways" with Bikovic, following public criticism from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Bikovic's apparent support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I was honored to be chosen to be a part of White Lotus, a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect," Bikovic said in a statement after he was let go.

