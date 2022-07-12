Jennifer Winget says people treating her like a 'bechaari' during her divorce with Karan Singh Grover angered her

In a new interview, Jennifer Winget talked about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover. Jennifer and Karan dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2012 and in 2014, they filed for a divorce. Jennifer has said that they were not ready when they took the decision and that she had to cut off from people after their divorce. Also Read: Jennifer Winget: What the pandemic did was equalise all of us in our struggle and grief

Jennifer Winget and Karan started dating after they met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. In the show, Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan played her love interest Dr Armaan Malik. Before tying the knot with Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam.

Jennifer told Bollywood Bubble in a new interview, “I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him (Karan Singh Grover) or it's not just me, both of us weren’t ready to take that step. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess.”

She also spoke about how she was lost after her divorce and how she cut off people after her divorce “I was so lost and confused that I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I’m like I don’t want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘arre bechari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out. I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it.”

After his 2014 divorce with Jennifer, Karan met actor Bipasha Basu in 2015 on the sets of Alone and the two began dating soon after. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

