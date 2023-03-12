Jesse Sullivan plans to get girlfriend Francesca Farago's image tattooed on himself. Here's how she reacts

Francesca Farago shared pictures alongside her YouTuber boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, from an event on Instagram. The power couple looked effortlessly stylish as they held hands and struck poses for the camera. Francesca looked absolutely gorgeous in her sizzling hot outfit, while Jesse looked handsome as ever. The couple's followers couldn't help but gush over them in the comment section, leaving heartfelt compliments. Jesse also left a message for Francesca, expressing his affectionate desire. (Also read: Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan make style statement in black in unseen pics; fans say 'They just match each other!')

Francesca has taken to social media to share a set of photos with her followers, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and stunning beauty. In one of the pictures, Francesca can be seen in a black designer gown with minimal makeup, accessorized with stylish earrings and a brown lip shade. The close-up shot captured her radiant beauty and confidence effortlessly. In another picture, the power couple held hands and posed confidently for the camera. Jesse's bold and colorful printed shirt, paired with green pants, made a striking statement and complemented Francesca's attire. The couple's chemistry and style earned them a lot of admiration and appreciation from their followers, with many leaving heartfelt compliments in the comment section.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Francesca wrote, “Thanks for having us @vanityfair @tiktok @tiktokcreators @kopaloffphoto.” In the comment section of her post, she commented, “Hope no one's sick of these pics cos I'm posting more (laughing emojis).” Jesse wrote, “I'm getting you tattooed on me.” To which, she responded, “@Jessesuli (laughing emojis).” Kariselle wrote, “Are you kidding me? (red heart and fire emojis).” To which, Francesca replied, “Can you come back to LA now or what?” Julia Raleigh commented, “Gorgeous.” Sophia Pierson wrote, “Beauty.”

Reacting to the sizzling photos, one of Jesse and Francesca's fans wrote, “Hottest couple.” Another fan commented, “You two together.” Other fan wrote, “She is so drop dead gorgeous, is she really?” “I'm not a lesbian, but you are my girl crush. So fn beautiful”, added one. “That ear cuff is so cute”, wrote other. “I thought she was a Kardashian”, read one comment.

On March 10, Francesca shared adorable family photos featuring her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan and his son, Arlo. The trio posed for the camera, radiating love and happiness. Francesca and Jesse looked incredibly attractive together, and their chemistry was evident in the pictures. The couple's bond with Arlo was also apparent, and their love for each other was infectious.

During a recent appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files, Francesca, who rose to fame after starring in the dating reality show Perfect Match, expressed her dissatisfaction with the producers. She revealed that the show's format, which involved living with men, made her extremely uncomfortable, and she wasn't alone in feeling this way. Francesca disclosed that some participants were not even aware of the living arrangements until they were already filming.

The conversation also touched upon Francesca's romantic links to other contestants on the show, including Dom Gabriel, Abbey Humphreys, and Damian Powers. Her appearance on Perfect Match has sparked a discussion on the ethics of reality television and the mental well-being of its participants. The show's premiere episode aired on February 14 and has garnered mixed responses from viewers. Francesca's candid views on the show's format have added to the ongoing debate on how these shows operate and the responsibility of the producers towards the participants.