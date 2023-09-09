Jimmy Fallon's private NYC club for secret drinking escapades

Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology to his staff following allegations of fostering a toxic work environment in his 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' office, after being accused by Rolling Stone. (FILES) Jimmy Fallon introduces a performer during Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 10, 2021. Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's flagship "Tonight Show," has apologized to staff after employees accused him of creating a "toxic workplace," according to a report in Rolling Stone magazine on September 7. The music and culture magazine said Fallon, a comedian and one of the stars of US late-night TV, had been accused by two current employees and 14 former "Tonight Show" workers of "erratic behavior" with some saying the show had been "a toxic workplace for years." (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)(AFP)

The article claimed that he was often drunk at work and erratic in his behavior back in 2017.

But later Page Six reported that Fallon, 48, who was known for his drinking and partying at downtown bars like Niagara and Siberia, had a secret spot where he could have fun without attracting attention: the private Friars Club.

The Friars Club is a legendary club for celebrities, where stars like Frank Sinatra and Jerry Lewis used to hang out. But while most members mingled at the bars around the clubhouse, we’re told that Fallon preferred to stay in rooms that were closed off from the rest of the club, with his writing staff as his companions.

It was rumoured that NBC executives came up with the idea of using the Friars Club as a safe space for Fallon, who had a reputation for getting into trouble at other places.

But on Friday, an NBC spokesperson stated to Page Six that this was not true.

A Friars’ insider expressed, “He did bring his writers to the club and they’d have a private room, but I don’t know if that was organic, as he’d hang out there anyway, he gifted the writers annual memberships so it makes sense that’s where they’d hang or if NBC encouraged it. Could have been a win-win for both.”

Fallon is under fire after 16 current and former employees told Rolling Stone that he was drunk at work and “creating a toxic work environment.”

“You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

The 48-year-old television host apologized to his “Tonight Show” staff in a video call on Thursday night.

“It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad,” Fallon said.

"Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends . . . I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”

The stand-up comedian made headlines in 2014, shortly after he got the “Tonight Show” job, for getting into a fight at East Village bar Niagara. We’re told that he started using the Friars Club as his hideout soon after.

With the Friars' Club shuttered this past spring, what will be the new destination for the comedian?