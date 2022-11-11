Kajal Pisal says she auditioned for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah's Dayaben: 'I waited to hear from them for long time'

Actor Kajal Pisal has confirmed that she had auditioned for the role of Dayaben in the popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she has not been finalised for the role originally played by Disha Vakani. Earlier, Aishwarya Sakhuja had also auditioned for the role. (Also read: TMKOC director calls reports claiming show gave Disha Vakani cancer 'nonsense')

Best known for her roles in the popular TV shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kajal has been out of work for sometime now. With her latest statement, she has expressed hopes to get new offers.

Speaking with ETimes, Kajal said, “Yes I had auditioned for the role in August. I did not want to speak about it because I had only gone for an audition. Nothing had worked out. I waited to hear from them for a long time, but when I did not receive any call from them, I realised that it hadn't worked out. But some production houses and casting directors are under the impression that I will be playing Dayaben in the future, so they don't approach me for work.”

She added that some of the offers that she did receive first wanted to clarify if she had bagged Dayaben's role. She also said that as the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not approached her, so she is available to take up a new shows.

Earlier this year, producer Asit Modi had confirmed that the production house Neela Telefilms is conducting auditions for the iconic role of Dayaben. He had told ETimes, Asit told ETimes, that Dayaben will return, but it won't be Disha as she is not returning. He added that Disha never quit the show, therefore the delay.

Ever since Disha Vakani took a break from the show in 2017 after welcoming her first child, a daughter, speculations have been rife around her return as well as a new Dayaben. Later, she welcomed her second child and extended her break. In this duration, rumours had claimed that Disha's comeback was stalled as she had demanded a hike in her fees which the production house did not agree to. The producers had denied the claims. It was only recently that the producers have begun talking about a replacement and auditions for the show.

