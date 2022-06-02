Kamna Pathak: I always pray for a working birthday

Actor Kamna Pathak, who turns a year older today, loves to be known and remembered as a theatre artiste.

“Theatre is and will be my first love. Whatever, I am today it’s because of theatre. My learning comes from there so it’s all the more important to me. I went on stage for the first time at the age of five and since then it’s like my second home,” says the actor.

Pathak adds, “Collaborating with National School of Drama artistes to working with theatre stalwarts like Mohan Joshi, Saurabh Shukla, MS Sathyu and many more — I have done it all. Plays like Chanakya, Woh Aakhri Shama and Jab Khuli Kitaab are my favourite till date and at the same time extremely popular in the world of stage.”

After a successful stint in theatre, Pathak joined TV and has been part of commercials as well as an on-going comedy series for three years.

Getting to debut as a mother on screen didn’t dissuade Pathak from taking up the show.

“When I was offered Happu Ki Ultan Paltan as the female lead, I was super happy as it was an extension to an already hit TV daily. Also, when I got to know that I will be playing a mother this didn’t deter me even for a fraction of second because this is what an actor’s job is — to portray roles that he or she is nowhere near in real life. Many would have refused this role but not me! Though I’m unmarried and was under 30 when I signed this show, I was never in two minds playing this typical raw character on the screen.”

Pathak is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is pleased that her family, especially her mother, is flying down to be with her.

“I always pray for a working birthday and have had one always! Work is an imperative part of my existence. But, I never forget to treat my friends on my birthdays be it with the famous cutting chai outside our theatre premise (laughs) tab wahi badi baat thhi or home-cooked pudding for all. That’s the way I celebrate my day! After over three years in the TV industry, things have changed and I’m not left with much time to spare due to full on shooting schedules,” says Pathak who will soon be seen on OTT playing something different from her current show.