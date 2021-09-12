Kapil Sharma asks Archana Puran Singh's Instagram followers to unfollow her: 'We don't shoot as much as she does'

Kapil Sharma jokingly asked Archana Puran Singh's followers on Instagram to unfollow her. The Kapil Sharma Show host made the remark as the celebrity judge filmed a new behind-the-scenes video to share with fans on the platform.

Archana has been giving fans regular feeds of all that happens behind the cameras on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show since the new season began. The actor, who is the celebrity judge on the comedy show, often shares hilarious videos with the cast of the show. In a latest video, Archana showed Kapil entertaining the audience while the crew prepared to shoot.

The clip began with Kapil singing Kajra Mohabbat Wala while the audience cheered. When he noticed Archana filming him, he addresses her followers and said, “Archana ji ke jo fans hai, Instagram pe inko follow karte hai unse meri request hai inko follow karna band kar de (Fans of Archana, who follow her on Instagram, I have one request to you all - please unfollow her).”

When asked why, Kapil explained, “Kyun ka kya matlab hua? Humari itni shoot nahi hoti jitni aapki chal rahi hai (What do you mean why? We don't shoot as much as you do).”

Archana then asks him to tell his followers to unfollow him and follow her instead. “Apne fans ko request kar ke wo tujhe follow karna band kare aur mujhe follow karna shuru kar de. Tu toh post karta nahi, main post toh post karti hu yaar (Ask your fans to unfollow you and follow me instead. At least I share posts, you don't share anything),” she said. Kapil then said that one day he will share a post that will leave everyone talking.

Archana shared the video of their banter with the caption, “BEHIND THE SCENES Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It's always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow."

Kapil has a following of 34.3 million on Instagram. Although Kapil doesn't share posts as regularly as many other stars, he does share posts on special occasions. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he shared a picture and video of his daughter Anayra Sharma praying to an idol of Ganesh and twirling. He also shared a picture of his mother posing with Neetu Kapoor, who recently appeared as a guest on his show.